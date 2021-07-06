Bitpanda Appoints Irina Nicoleta Scarlat From Revolut as Its First Chief Growth Officer (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) - Bitpanda, the European digital investment platform, announces a new role of Chief Growth Officer, appointing Irina Nicoleta Scarlat to the position effective immediately. - Irina will lead multiple departments through a unified strategy to achieve results across various sectors and create a new business model that will allow Bitpanda to maintain its rapid Growth. - Prior to joining Bitpanda, Irina led Revolut's Global Growth department, as well as ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Bitpanda Appoints
Bitpanda Appoints Lindsay Ross As The CHRO To Lead Global HR And People Functions... Bitpanda CHRO, commented: "This is a pivotal and exciting moment to be joining Bitpanda and the wider fintech community. I'm already inspired by the extremely talented, diverse and passionate team ...
Bitpanda Appoints Lindsay Ross As The CHRO To Lead Global HR And People Functions... Bitpanda CHRO, commented: "This is a pivotal and exciting moment to be joining Bitpanda and the wider fintech community. I'm already inspired by the extremely talented, diverse and passionate team ...
Criptovalute, un adeguamento logico e atteso « LMF Lamiafinanza lamiafinanza
Bitpanda Appoints Irina Nicoleta Scarlat From Revolut as Its First Chief Growth Officer- Bitpanda, the European digital investment platform, announces a new role of Chief Growth Officer, appointing Irina Nicoleta Scarlat to the position ...
Bitpanda AppointsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bitpanda Appoints