Havoc: Timothy Olyphant nel cast del thriller Netflix (Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) Il prossimo thriller d’azione di Netflix Havoc, con Tom Hardy, ha ufficialmente completato il suo cast, secondo un recente rapporto di Variety. Chi farà parte del cast di Havoc? Oltre a Tom Hardy e al già annunciato Forest Whitaker, nel film sono presenti anche Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell, Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho) e Yeo Yann Yann. A completare il film ci sono i membri del cast di supporto Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Sunny Pang e l’artista di arti marziali miste UFC Michelle Waterson. Di cosa parlerà ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
