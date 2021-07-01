Can Florence Pugh’s ‘Black Widow’ Performance Earn an Oscar Nod?

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) The long-delayed but hotly anticipated “Black Widow” from Marvel Studios finally gets its bow before critics, garnering positive reviews thus far. However, with the Academy moving back to a guaranteed 10 nominees in best picture, and seemingly open to more populist choices in Hollywood, as seen with James Mangold’s “Logan” (2017) getting mentioned for adapted screenplay and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” (2019) leading the nomination tally in its respective year, could there be awards hope for the first lady of the Avengers? With the raves coming in for standoutPugh, could there be an avenue for acting recognition? The landscape of the 2021 film year is looking dense ...