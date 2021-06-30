Custard tart with poached rhubarb

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) 1 Preheat an oven to 150°C/gas mark 2. Pour the cream, milk and vanilla extract into a saucepan, then split the vanilla pod lengthways and scrape out the seeds into the pan. Throw the pod in too. Place over a low heat and gently bring to the boil 750ml of double cream 100ml of whole milk 2 drops of vanilla extract 1 vanilla pod 2 ...