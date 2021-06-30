Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

BAT Rallies At Speed To Support Tomorrowland

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BAT has announced it is continuing its Support for the music and ...

 BAT has announced it is continuing its Support for the music and events industry and its partner Tomorrowland by donating its spot on the McLaren F1 cars to feature the Belgian dance music festival's logo. The company is reinvesting in Tomorrowland to help champion up-and-coming music talent and to encourage ongoing Support for the live music and events industries. To continue its Support of the live music and events industry, BAT is raising awareness of Tomorrowland's digital festival – Tomorrowland Around the World (July 16th - ...
