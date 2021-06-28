VoltDB Reveals Key Features to Optimize 5G | Cloud | and Edge

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) Leading Enterprise-Grade Data Platform Announces New Enterprise Capabilities BARCELONA, Spain, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the leading enterprise-grade data platform built to enable fast-data decisioning, today announced the release of V10.2 of its data platform at Mobile World Congress. The latest version of theData Platform adds important improvements that allow enterprises to take full advantage of 5G,, andtechnologies, including enhanced integrations for Kafka and Kubernetes, improved cross datacenter replication, and an opportunity to bypass Kafka completely. "Now with our complete ...