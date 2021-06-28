Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

VoltDB Reveals Key Features to Optimize 5G, Cloud, and Edge (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) Leading Enterprise-Grade Data Platform Announces New Enterprise Capabilities BARCELONA, Spain, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 VoltDB, the leading enterprise-grade data platform built to enable fast-data decisioning, today announced the release of V10.2 of its data platform at Mobile World Congress. The latest version of the VoltDB Data Platform adds important improvements that allow enterprises to take full advantage of 5G, Cloud, and Edge technologies, including enhanced integrations for Kafka and Kubernetes, improved cross datacenter replication, and an opportunity to bypass Kafka completely. "Now with our complete ...
