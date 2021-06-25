Wonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchGTA Online - 7 nuove arene e ricompense triple per Scia mortaleMicrosoft annuncia Windows 11Apex Legends - Evento collezione Genesi - Il trailerMario Golf: Super Rush conquista la campionessa di golf Lucrezia ...Urban Trial Tricky - Insane Combos!Ultime Blog

First Convocation of KISS Deemed to be University

Founded in 1992-93, Odisha-based KISS Deemed to be University will hold its First Convocation for passing students on 27thJune 2021. The ceremony will be held in a hybrid mode - both physical and virtual - taking into consideration the COVID-19 protocols. 143 students will be conferred degrees for completing their Masters and M. Phil courses successfully. The brightest and the most promising graduates will be conferred with Founder's Gold Medals, Chancellor's Gold Medals and Vice Chancellor's Silver Medals at the ceremony. Focusing on its formula of ...
