How Egypt mediated between Israel and Hamas

Leggi su formiche

(Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021)has played a crucial role in reaching the ceasefireand, which came through after eleven days of war and dozens of broken lives. Yes, the United States asked Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to stop, and rather forcefully at that (and while the latter publicly shot down the idea, he did slow down the rate of the attacks on Gaza and eventually brought them to a halt). It is also true that Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an has tried to profit from the crisis by exploiting the Palestinian side to uphold its image of the global defender of Muslims. Cairo, however, took on a key role – unsurprisingly. That ceasefire allowed President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to add another success to the strategy he has been pursuing for some time at the international level, namely to renew his diplomatic posture ...