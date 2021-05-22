Why the James Bond Franchise Complicates Amazon’s Talks to Acquire MGM (Di sabato 22 maggio 2021) Industry executives are stunned that Amazon is in negotiations to buy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in a deal that could reach $9 billion. Their shock comes from a belief that the price tag severely overvalues the studio behind James Bond, the Pink Panther and “Legally Blonde.” Other companies have kicked the tires on MGM at various points during a stop-and-start sales process that has been dragging on for months. Industry insiders say that the true value of the studio is more in the $5 billion to $6 billion range along with the assumption of some debt. Even then, they are skeptical that MGM’s prize asset, its stake in the 007 Franchise, can be properly monetized. That’s because of the unprecedented creative control that’s held by Eon Productions and its owner the Broccoli family, who have been stewards of the film series dating back to ...Leggi su cityroma
DMG Blockchain Solutions' CEO to Hold Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on May 27,...Consensus 2021 - "Why the Future of Mining is Green" Panel Discussion On Monday, May 24 th at 3:00 PM EDT, our CEO Sheldon Bennett will be participating in a panel discussion at Consensus 2021 to ...
Eric Bana on 'The Dry' and Why It's Liberating to Finally Play an Australian on ScreenSpread the love Eric Bana gets to do something he rarely has an opportunity to do on screen in his new thriller "The Dry:" Speak in his normal accent. Over the course of his career, the Australian actor has played angry green monsters ("The Incredible Hulk"), monarchs ("The Other Boleyn Girl"), aliens ("Star Trek") and noble warriors ("Troy"), [?]
Why the Arctic Matters ISPIonline
Muslim World League Welcomes Cease-Fire, Urges Action to Address Palestinian GrievancesMAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muslim World League (MWL) welcomes the announcement of an unconditional cease-fire to end the ...
New video highlights Slovenia’s green gastronomy as one of the key reasons to visit in 2021LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Slovenia slowly begins to reopen to tourists, the country has unveiled a new 'Slovenian gastronomy' ...
