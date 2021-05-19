The Last of Us Parte II su PS5 è vera next-gen? Digital Foundry testa la patch (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) Come vi abbiamo riportato, Naughty Dog ha pubblicato la patch prestazioni di The Last of Us Parte II per PS5 che porta il gioco a girare a 60 fps. "Una volta installata la patch 1.08 di The Last of Us Parte II su PS5, verrà aggiunta alle opzioni relative alla grafica la possibilità di selezionare un framerate di 30 o 60 FPS. Questa scelta completa il resto delle migliorie disponibili garantite dalla retrocompatibilità dei titoli PS4 su PS5, come la risoluzione migliorata, i tempi di caricamento ridotti e altro ancora" si legge nella descrizione. Ora, il team di Digital Foundry ha avuto l'occasione di testare questa patch e in un video mostra i risultati. Oltre ad essere in grado di giocare a 60 fps, Sony sembra ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) Come vi abbiamo riportato, Naughty Dog ha pubblicato laprestazioni di Theof UsII per PS5 che porta il gioco a girare a 60 fps. "Una volta installata la1.08 di Theof UsII su PS5, verrà aggiunta alle opzioni relative alla grafica la possibilità di selezionare un framerate di 30 o 60 FPS. Questa scelta completa il resto delle migliorie disponibili garantite dalla retrocompatibilità dei titoli PS4 su PS5, come la risoluzione migliorata, i tempi di caricamento ridotti e altro ancora" si legge nella descrizione. Ora, il team diha avuto l'occasione dire questae in un video mostra i risultati. Oltre ad essere in grado di giocare a 60 fps, Sony sembra ...

Advertising

PlayStationIT : Gioca a The Last of Us Parte II su #PS5, fino a 60 FPS: - acmilan : Do you know when we last won by 7? Find out in tonight’s stats ?? - giroditalia : ?? The last of the 177000 metres from Modena to Cattolica. ?? L'ultimo dei 177000 metri da Modena a Cattolica. Powe… - Nextplayer_it : The Last of Us Parte II - rilasciata la patch per migliorare le prestazioni su PS5 - Panik17 : RT @PlayStationIT: Gioca a The Last of Us Parte II su #PS5, fino a 60 FPS: -