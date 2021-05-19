The Last of Us 2 su PS5 a 60 fps, upgrade gratuito disponibile per il download – Notizia – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) L’upgrade gratuito per The Last of Us 2 su PS5 è finalmente disponibile per il download: consente al gioco di girare a 60 fps sulla nuova console Sony.. The Last of Us 2 ha finalmente ricevuto l’upgrade gratuito per PS5, che porta la grafica del gioco a 60 fps: la patch 1.08 è già disponibile per il download. La patch PS5 di The Last of Us 2 era in lavorazione già da alcuni mesi, secondo i rumor, e oggi Naughty Dog ha pensato bene di metterla a disposizione di tutti i possessori del gioco. “Il 2021 finora è stato incredibile: … Notizie giochi PlayStation 4Read More L'articolo The Last of Us 2 su PS5 a 60 fps, upgrade gratuito ...Leggi su helpmetech
The Last of Us Parte II – Trailer dell’upgrade gratuito per PS5Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it
The Last of Us Parte 2 su PS5 : video analisi di Digital Foundry celebra i 60 FPS – Video – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it
The Last of Us Parte II - 60 fps su PS5 grazie alla patch prestazioni
PlayStationIT : Gioca a The Last of Us Parte II su #PS5, fino a 60 FPS: - acmilan : Do you know when we last won by 7? Find out in tonight’s stats ?? - giroditalia : ?? The last of the 177000 metres from Modena to Cattolica. ?? L'ultimo dei 177000 metri da Modena a Cattolica. Powe… - Imperator_98 : RT @PlayStationIT: Gioca a The Last of Us Parte II su #PS5, fino a 60 FPS: - TheAbyssOfWhoa : @JenJenMichelle Imagine having the last name buttofuoco -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last
Roskino, When East Meets West Partner on Co - Production Forum for Russian Biz... a three - day content market showcasing the latest Russian productions to international buyers, state film promotion body Roskino is expanding the co - production market it introduced last year. The ...
Moto2, Sam Lowes: the typical "all or nothing" riderLast weekend's French GP at the Le Mans circuit saw Raul Fernandez win in Moto2 ahead of his team - mate Remy Gardner. The pair now lead the way in the general standings, in front of Marco Bezzecchi ...
- The Last of Us Part II, video svela due dettagli che vi siete persi nel finale Spaziogames.it
- The Last of Us Parte 2 su PS5: video analisi di Digital Foundry celebra i 60 FPS Multiplayer.it
- The Last of Us Parte II, in arrivo la patch next-gen - Naturalborngamers.it Naturalborngamers.it
- The Last of Us 2 raggiunge i 60 FPS su PS5 Tom's Hardware Italia
- The Last of Us Parte 2, ancora premi: Naughty Dog trionfa ai Webby Awards Everyeye Videogiochi
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
The Last of Us Part 2: PS5-Performance-Patch 1.08 veröffentlichtThe Last of Us Part 2 è ora più adatto per PS5. Come hanno annunciato Naughty Dog e Sony nel PlayStation Blog, l'aggiornamento 1.08 delle prestazioni può ...
The Last of Us Parte 2 su PS5: video analisi di Digital Foundry celebra i 60 FPSLa nuova video analisi di Digital Foundry celebra i 60 FPS di The Last of Us Parte 2: il frame rate è praticamente perfetto su PS5.. The Last of Us Parte 2 si è aggiornato su PS5, supportando i 60 ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last