Robert Eggers’ ‘The Northman’ Gets 2022 Release Date

Robert Eggers’
Director Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” will Release in theaters on April 8, 2022, Focus Features ...

Director Robert Eggers' "The Northman" will Release in theaters on April 8, 2022, Focus Features announced on Friday. Universal Pictures International will premiere the film internationally on the same day. Starring Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk, the revenge thriller explores the depths at which a Viking prince will
twittermargoliax : #TheNorthman di Robert Eggers (già regista di The VVitch e The Lighthouse) dovrebbe uscire l'8 Aprile 2022. È prat… - Giacomo41001300 : @AlbertoBarbera2 @elia_amato E the northman di robert eggers? Venezia è i festival adatto!!! @AlbertoBarbera2 - laclaquetayyo : El faro (2019). Robert Eggers #Cine #Elfaro #RobertEggers #WillemDafoe #RobertPattinson - manubibi_efp : > sfida le donne a dimostrarsi “cultrici del cinema” > elenca 3 registi mainstream che più mainstream non si può… - il_renee : Se avanza tempo, guardate 'The Lighthouse' di Robert Eggers -

