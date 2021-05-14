Ideal Power Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ideal Power

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Inc. ("" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B - TRAN bi - directionalswitches, ...S., Nucor is anpartner for Array. Nucor's longstanding commitment to recycling as well as their efforts to source a portion of thethey use in their production process from renewable ...Power management company Eaton today announced its eMobility business has been awarded a contract to supply a 24-to-12-volt DC-DC converter for use in a commercial heavy-duty battery electric vehicle ...Lower weight, simpler installation, and integration of 6 MPP trackers TENINGEN, Germany, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and ...