Ideal Power Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Di venerdì 14 maggio 2021) B - TRAN is a unique double - sided bi - directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional Power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B - TRAN ...Leggi su padovanews
Ideal Power Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial ResultsAUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Ideal Power Inc. ("Ideal Power" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B - TRAN bi - directional power switches, ...
