Wwf | Ue secondo importatore globale di prodotti da deforestazione

Leggi su ck12

(Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021)un nuovo report del Wwf l’Unione europea figura alposto nella classifica dei maggiori importatori diprovenienti dai paesi tropicali e sub-tropicali che sono concausa dellatropicale. TRUMON, INDONESIA – NOVEMBER 13: A view of recently land clearing for palm oil plantation of the peatland forest inside Singkil peat swamp Leuser ecosystem, habitat of Sumatran orangutan (Pongo abelii) in Iemeudama village on November 13, 2016 in Trumon subdistrict, South Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. The Orangutans in Indonesia have been known to be on the verge of extinction as a result of deforestation and poaching. Found mostly in South-East Asia, where they live on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo, the endangered species continue to lose their habitat as a result of corporate expansion in a ...