AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Successful Placement of Approximately 3.1 Million Shares Via an Accelerated Book Building ... (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) ... in combination with cash on hand and strong projected cash flow from operations, AMG believes it ...of the market's appreciation for our growth strategy." Allocation of the Shares has taken place today,...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Successful Placement of Approximately 3.1 Million Shares Via an Accelerated Book Building ...Amsterdam, 9 April 2021 (Regulated Information) AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N. V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") announces the successful placement of 3,136,742 new ordinary shares (the "...
