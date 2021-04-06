Arc Publishing rebrands as Arc XP | reflecting focus on delivering exceptional digital experiences for customers across industries

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) WASHINGTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/Arc, which powers more than 1,500 sites that reach 1.5 billion unique users, today announces it has become?Arc XP,Arc's evolution into a modernexperience platform (DXP) that provides an end-to-end solution for media and entertainment organizations and enterprise businesses. "Arc's expertise is rooted in its success helping some of the world's largest media organizations solve their toughest content and user experience challenges. With that foundation, we've expanded and scaled the platform to support the full range ofneeds for businesses in a variety of sectors, and the Arc XP brand reinforces that mission," said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc XP. "We are tremendously excited about ...