Foreign investment grows in Brazil and exceeds estimates

by Bianca Oliveira SAO PAULO – In February, net inflows in direct investments in the country reached ...

by Bianca Oliveira
Western Balkans in EU an Italian priority - Di Maio

ROME, MAR 29 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the press after a meeting with Montenegrin counterpart Djordje ...whole region of the western Balkans represents a priority geostrategical investment ...

The prospects of strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Germany.

In 2020, within the framework of the implementation of about 110 investment projects, the volume of ... and its share is about 14% of the total volume of foreign investments. This year, more than 20 ...

Libia: smentito licenziamento direttore agenzia investimenti esteri Lafico

Fonti del quotidiano economico libico "Sada" hanno smentito la notizia del licenziamento del direttore generale della Libyan Arab ...

New Research Reveals Top Investment Migration Program Options for HNWIs Seeking Health Security

and exclusive insights into how effectively 31 countries that host investment migration programs to attract foreign capital and talent have managed the global health and economic crisis triggered by ...
