Benedict Cumberbatch sarà Maskelyne | l’illusionista che combattè i nazisti

Benedict Cumberbatch, dopo Doctor Strange, vestirà i panni di Jasper Maskelyne, l’illusionista che ...

Benedict Cumberbatch sarà Maskelyne, l’illusionista che combattè i nazisti (Di domenica 21 marzo 2021) Benedict Cumberbatch, dopo Doctor Strange, vestirà i panni di Jasper Maskelyne, l’illusionista che durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale combattè i nazisti La carriera dell’attore Benedict Cumberbatch, interprete di Sherlock Holmes e di Doctor Strange, è all’apice. La sua agenda è ricca di impegni futuri e tra questi ci sarà l’interpretazione del protagonista di War Magician, un film tratto dall’omonimo romanzo di David Fisher. Jasper Maskelyne, il protagonista del film e del libro, è stato un illusionista che ha collaborato con le forze alleate durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale contro i nazisti. Maskelyne aveva fondato una sorta di associazione, insieme ad altri maghi, chiamata “The ...
Benedict Cumberbatch , ospite al The Late Late Show, ha raccontato di quando lui e Steven Spielberg hanno giocato con un' app di peti mentre erano sul set del film drammatico del 2011, War Horse.

A interpretarlo sarà l'attore Adam Hugill , che ha già lavorato con Benedict Cumberbatch, ovvero il Doctor Strange, nel film di Sam Mendes 1917 .
Although there was a new wide release, the animated Disney film Raya and the Last Dragon retained the top spot

The family pic, from Warner Bros., placed No. 2. Benedict Cumberbatch's new adult drama The Courier, from specialty distributor Roadside Attractions, launched in third place with $2 million.
