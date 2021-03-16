Xbox Wireless Headset disponibile da oggi sul mercatoCovid-19 : Vaccinazioni ai dipendenti Tim, Enel, PosteAvira presenta il nuovo Avira Security per MacXbox Series X|S: da oggi FPS Boost per cinque titoli BethesdaLOGITECH G: disponibile la K/DA Collection dedicata a League of ...Vaccini Covid-19: la fake news della reazione AdeMozambico: A Cabo Delgado sono stati brutalmente assassinati anche ...Covid-19, calo nuovi positivi ma 354 morti : AstraZeneca, in ...eFootball PES 2021: Iniziano oggi le qualificazioni a UEFA eEURO 2021SAMSUNG: AL VIA LA VENDITA DI NEO QLED

Ubitus usher in the cloud game era

... March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ubitus, one of the leading cloud game service providers, today ...

TAIPEI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ubitus, one of the leading cloud game service providers, today announced it has completed a strategic round of financing. The investment was led by Tencent and other
Beyond game In addition, Ubitus is setting trends in other rich - content industries, such as the fashion and entertainment industries, as evident by hosting the world's first cloud fashion show ...

Tencent and other major game companies make strategic investments in Ubitus  TAIPEI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus, one of the leading cloud game ...
