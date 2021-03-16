Italy's pupils will return to class ASAP - Bianchi (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) It has also changed the criteria to make it easier for regions to be classed as red zones. This, coupled with the recent surge in infections, mean that half of the country is current a red zone. ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italy pupils
Italy's pupils will return to class ASAP - BianchiROME, MAR 16 - Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi said Tuesday that Italy's pupils will return to school as soon as possible, with around eight in 10 currently doing lessons via distance learning due to COVID - 19 - linked restrictions imposed by the government. "We'...
Half of Italy is a COVID - 19 red zoneAs a result, eight out of 10 of Italy's school pupils were having online lessons on Monday. People are allowed to do a little exercise on their own in the area of their home. The rest of the country ...
Italy's pupils will return to class ASAP - BianchiROME, MAR 16 - Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi said Tuesday that Italy's pupils will return to school as soon as possible, with around eight in 10 currently doing lessons via distance learning due ...
Half of Italy is a COVID-19 red zoneROME, MAR 15 - Half of Italy was on lockdown on Monday after a recent upswing on COVID-19 contagion and the government's imposition of new rules making it more likely that regions get classified as co ...
Italy pupilsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Italy pupils