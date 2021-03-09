Google Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility appProteggere la tua rete Wi-Fi di casa dal wardrivingIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition porta tante novitàAcquistare o noleggiare l'auto, è questo il dilemmaBenno Neumair confessa omicidio Laura Perselli e Peter NeumairASUS annuncia le schede grafiche AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR | ECCO IL RIASSUNTOVideo | Story Trailer di It Takes TwoCovd-19 : Vaccino AstraZeneca anche per over 65enniMONOPOLY: AL VIA L’OPERAZIONE DOPPIA PROBABILITÀ

A Triumph | A Resounding Success -- Prime Minister Rowley Opens NiQuan Energy' s GTL Plant At Pointe a Pierre In Trinidad And Tobago

Pointe-À-Pierre, Trinidad and Tobago, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NiQuan Energy's Gas to Liquids ...

"A Triumph, A Resounding Success" -- Prime Minister Rowley Opens NiQuan Energy's GTL Plant At Pointe a Pierre In Trinidad And Tobago (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) Pointe-À-Pierre, Trinidad and Tobago, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 NiQuan Energy's Gas to Liquids Plant at Pointe-à-Pierre has been opened by the Honourable Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. The Plant has a nameplate capacity of 2,400 barrels per day and produces high performance, low emissions Energy products; GTL Paraffinic Diesel and GTL Naphtha, from natural gas. NiQuan GTL is the first commercial Plant of its type in the western hemisphere. Speaking at the opening ceremony Dr Rowley said: "This gas-to-liquids Plant is a Prime example of the ...
