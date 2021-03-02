Italy must set timeframe for EU recovery funds - Gentiloni (Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) The new government led by former European central banker, 'Super Mario' Draghi, the man who saved the euro with 'whatever it takes', has vowed to finally achieve these reforms. Implementing reforms ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Italy must set timeframe for EU recovery funds - GentiloniROME, MAR 2 - Italy must set rigorous timeframes for absorbing and implementing EU COVID recovery funding, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday. He aid this was all the more important ...
Draghi govt puts final touches to new COVID restrictionsIn orange zones, shops can do business but restaurants and bars must stay closed. In yellow zones, ... Sardinia is Italy's only white zone at the moment. At a meeting on Monday, however, ministers were ...
Libralesso: “Geox, il digital spingerà il retailGeox punta alla digitalizzazione, ma non dimentica l’importanza del retail tradizionale. Durante la presentazione della collezione autunno/inverno 2021-22 avvenuta nei giorni della Milano fashion week ...
