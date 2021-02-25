Infodemic or information? Italians and the media (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) Perhaps Italians experience a need to inquire and to be informed like never before: the insecurity due to the pandemic has generated a thirst for news and has also involved categories less interested in news and in media and information in general until now. How do Italians face the flood of daily news characterized by confusing truths, fake news, theorems, hypotheses and rumours? Which media do they prefer to gather information from and form their own opinion about the health emergency? What do they think about the news coming from all the different channels? Working from home: a new way of working? Newscasts come first, but the future of information is online The preferred media for information gathering about the Covid-19 health ... Leggi su leurispes
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infodemic information
La pandemia accelera la digitalizzazione in tutta Europa. Ma in futuro vinceranno i modelli ibridi, con un mix fisico e virtualeNeologismo coniato nel 2020, la parola infodemia deriva dall'inglese infodemic, a sua volta composto dai termini information ed epidemic. Una parola che fa riflettere sul potenziale uso eccessivo e ...
The world is at the mercy of info junkThe excess of information has transformed the pandemic into an infodemic. The phenomenon has much more severe social and psychological effects than the coronavirus. We can see how people are getting ...
Bufale sul Covid-19, Quattrociocchi: "Ecco i numeri sulla responsabilità dei social" Agenda Digitale
Infodemic informationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infodemic information