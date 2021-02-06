Realme X7 Pro 5G è ufficialeSquare Enix annuncia Endwalker - The Next Final Fantasy XIV Online ...Atlas Rogues aggiunge due nuovi personaggi 2K ha rilasciato gli aggiornamenti dei ratings di NBA 2K21Guilty Gear Strive: dal 19 al 21 febbraio partecipa alla Open BetaGTA Online: 50% di incassi extra durante il colpo di The Cayo Perico ...Apex Legends festeggia due anni con l’Anniversary Collection EventChi è Vito Maria Camposeo? Opinionista tv e conduttore della rubrica ...LITTLE NIGHTMARES II - nuovo videoDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR - ANNUNCIATO L'EVENTO MONDIALE ONLINE

Tanla' s continued investment in communication platforms pays off in stellar Q3 results

Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Tanla's continued investment in communication platforms pays off in stellar Q3 results (Di sabato 6 febbraio 2021) Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players, Tanla processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and ...
Leggi su adnkronos

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Tanla continued

Tanla's continued investment in communication platforms pays off in stellar Q3 results
About Tanla: Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE:TANLA; BSE:532790) transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company ...
Tanla's continued investment in communication platforms pays off in stellar Q3 results
About Tanla: Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE:TANLA; BSE:532790) transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company ...
Tanla’s continued investment in communication platforms pays off in stellar Q3 results
HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanla Platforms Limited today announced its results for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 in comparison ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tanla continued
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Tanla continued Tanla continued investment communication platforms