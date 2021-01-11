MSI MODERN 14 si fa in quattroCES 2021: LG PRESENTA UNA VISIONE DI FUTUROCovid-19, nuovo paziente 1 già a novembre 2019Intensa l’attività benefica dei Fratelli cristiani che fanno il ...Sony presenta due nuovi speaker wirelessCovid-19, Bollettino oggi 08/01 : 17.533 nuovi casi e 620 vittimeAddio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le ScuoleSandra Milo : Su Instagram gli uomini mi mandano foto porno. Roba da ...Vaccini anti-Sars-Cov-2: una straordinaria opportunità di prevenzione ...

Hisense Fisher Yu | Laser TV Enters TriChroma Era in 2021

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, as a leader in the Laser display industry, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Hisense Fisher Yu: Laser TV Enters TriChroma Era in 2021 (Di lunedì 11 gennaio 2021) QINGDAO, China, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

"In 2021, as a leader in the Laser display industry, Hisense will bring Laser TV into the TriChroma era!" On January 11th, Fisher Yu, the President of Hisense Visual Technology, officially announced at the virtual CES 2021 that Hisense will launch a full range of TriChroma Laser TVs with screen sizes ranging from 75-inch to 100-inch, and its brightness, color gamut, and immersion experience are significantly improved. It means that Hisense officially brings Laser TV into the TriChroma era. As the global vane in consumer electronics industry, CES has attracted much attention every year. ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hisense Fisher

30 La migliore tv oled nel 2020 In base a 587 Recensioni  StyleSheets.it
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense Fisher
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Hisense Fisher Hisense Fisher Laser Enters TriChroma