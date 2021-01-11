Hisense Fisher Yu: Laser TV Enters TriChroma Era in 2021 (Di lunedì 11 gennaio 2021) QINGDAO, China, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
"In 2021, as a leader in the Laser display industry, Hisense will bring Laser TV into the TriChroma era!" On January 11th, Fisher Yu, the President of Hisense Visual Technology, officially announced at the virtual CES 2021 that Hisense will launch a full range of TriChroma Laser TVs with screen sizes ranging from 75-inch to 100-inch, and its brightness, color gamut, and immersion experience are significantly improved. It means that Hisense officially brings Laser TV into the TriChroma era. As the global vane in consumer electronics industry, CES has attracted much attention every year. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
"In 2021, as a leader in the Laser display industry, Hisense will bring Laser TV into the TriChroma era!" On January 11th, Fisher Yu, the President of Hisense Visual Technology, officially announced at the virtual CES 2021 that Hisense will launch a full range of TriChroma Laser TVs with screen sizes ranging from 75-inch to 100-inch, and its brightness, color gamut, and immersion experience are significantly improved. It means that Hisense officially brings Laser TV into the TriChroma era. As the global vane in consumer electronics industry, CES has attracted much attention every year. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hisense Fisher30 La migliore tv oled nel 2020 In base a 587 Recensioni StyleSheets.it
Hisense FisherSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense Fisher