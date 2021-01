CES 2021 | Dreame Technology will Display its Flagship Cleaning Products for Smart Home

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 11 gennaio 2021) BEIJING, Jan. 9,/PRNewswire/), a global leadingbrand,join CESfrom January 11 to 14 to showcase the cordless vacuum T20 and robot vacuum cleaner D9 for deepin the. "CES is the most influential tech event in the world to showcase breakthrough technologies and groundbreaking, and it allows more consumers to experience the benefits and convenience of technological progress," said Yu Hao, founder and CEO of. "As a-centric company,is committed to empowering modern households withappliances, helping ...