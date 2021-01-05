ASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensa

Angell appoints PURPLE to handle communications in the UK & Europe

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angell, one of the world's lightest electric bikes, has appointed ...

 Angell, one of the world's lightest electric bikes, has appointed PURPLE's London office to handle all communications in the UK and Europe. PURPLE will oversee launches, influencers, events and partnerships throughout these markets. The first bike designed by French designer Ora Ito, Angell combines powerful smart-tech with futuristic design. Founded in 2018 by Marc Simoncini, former founder of meetic, and Jules Trecco, Angell is rooted in a desire to reimagine everyday cycling to preserve our cities for the future. Designed to enhance the eco-responsibility and safety of our urban environments, the ultra-light Angell Bikes pack power with innovative, user-driven technology that curates an ...
