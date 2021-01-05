Angell appoints PURPLE to handle communications in the UK & Europe (Di martedì 5 gennaio 2021) LONDON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Angell, one of the world's lightest electric bikes, has appointed PURPLE's London office to handle all communications in the UK and Europe. PURPLE will oversee launches, influencers, events and partnerships throughout these markets. The first bike designed by French designer Ora Ito, Angell combines powerful smart-tech with futuristic design. Founded in 2018 by Marc Simoncini, former founder of meetic, and Jules Trecco, Angell is rooted in a desire to reimagine everyday cycling to preserve our cities for the future. Designed to enhance the eco-responsibility and safety of our urban environments, the ultra-light Angell Bikes pack power with innovative, user-driven technology that curates an ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
