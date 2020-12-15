Come sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...La frase di Roberto Burioni che fa infuriare tutti : Meglio il ...LG ANNUNCIA IL ROBOT CON LUCE A RAGGI UV CON AZIONE DISINFETTANTEOliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...MSI presenta il Gaming Laptop GE66 Raider Valhalla EditionIntegratori naturali a base di aloe veraResident Evil Village Trapelate Immagini RubateSelvaggio dopo la finale di All Together Now il nuovo singolo Non ...CD Projekt RED si scusa per il disastro Cyberpunk 2077 su Old-Gen

This is a digital “Sputnik moment” for EU and US

Predicting the future is often a failing initiative, but if we look at trends, we can foresee ...

zazoom
Commenta
This is a digital “Sputnik moment” for EU and US (Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) Predicting the future is often a failing initiative, but if we look at trends, we can foresee tumultuous developments ahead of us. For thousands of years the only field where conflicts took place was on land. Little over two thousand years ago fighting at sea started, bringing the number of military domains to two. Only a hundred years ago, they were extended to the air domain, and later on NATO added among its operational domains cyber in 2016 and the outer space in 2019. The new dimensions of military confrontation are now coming up at an increasingly faster pace in view of changes that not long ago took centuries or thousands of years in the making: from a number of two activity sectors a hundred years ago, to now five. Moreover, the last two, the outer space and cyber, have new characteristics: they are “horizontal”, that is, with an impact on all the other fields of military ...
Leggi su formiche

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : This digital

Dealbox: Evidence in 2020 Continues to Support Thesis that Multi-Trillion Digital Asset Market is Gaining Momentum  Padova News
Norme Ue su Big Tech, verso multe fino al 10%
Nel Digital Services Act (Dsa), primo pilastro dell'impianto normativo, l'esecutivo comunitario richiederà alle società tecnologiche "molto grandi" come i GAFAM (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple e ... La Fabbrica porta la sua partecipazione in MelaZeta al 70% e si rafforza nel digitale
La Fabbrica consolida la sua partecipazione nella digital agency MelaZeta, controllata ora al 70%. L’operazione, che segue il primo ingresso al 40% nel capitale dell’agenzia nel dicembre 2017, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : This digital
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : This digital This digital Sputnik moment