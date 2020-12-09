BRI UMKM EXPORT BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 Goes Virtual to Connect Indonesia' s Leading MSMEs with International Buyers

BRI UMKM EXPO[RT] BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 Goes Virtual to Connect Indonesia's Leading MSMEs with International Buyers (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) (Ticker: BBRI.JK) is to hold the second annual BRI UMKM EXPORT BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 at the Jakarta Convention Center, December 10-13, 2020. The Virtual, which provides selected MSMEs with a platform to meet the world, started on December 1, 2020. Registrations are now open until December 13, 2020. Being the first of its kind, BRI UMKM EXPORT BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 platform introduces the Virtual "Business Matching" program, providing businesses with a real-time chatting feature, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
