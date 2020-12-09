Artprice: Sotheby's has its largest lead over Christie's in 15 years (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) PARIS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The world's two leading auction houses have historically moved neck and neck, but online sales have allowed Sotheby's to gain a substantial advance over its rival. For the first 11 months of 2020, Sotheby's, now headed by Patrick Drahi, has a turnover lead of +40%. Such a wide gap hasn't been seen since 2004. Global turnover from fine art - Sotheby's vs. Christie's1 January 2000 - 30 November 2020 Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1360941/Artmarket Sothebys vs Christies Infographic.jpg "The global supremacy of Sotheby's and Christie's on the international art market should not make us forget that the two houses only ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Per Sotheby's è chiaro che il futuro delle aste di opere d'arte sarà in questo nuovo formato... *Contatta il nostro Dipartimento di Econometria per domande sui nostri dati statistici e studi ...
