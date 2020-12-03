Valour Launches World' s First Fee-Free1 Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product ETP

Valour Launches World's First Fee-Free[1] Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (Di giovedì 3 dicembre 2020) ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/
In a World First, Valour, the Swiss-based creator of investment Products that provide exposure to innovative technologies, has announced the launch of Bitcoin Zero, a Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange Traded Product (ETP) that comes with zero management fees. From today, Bitcoin Zero will begin trading on the Stockholm-based Nordic Growth Market stock Exchange. It will make investment in the World's best-known digital asset easier, more secure and more cost-effective than all other options. Valour Founder and Director, Johan Wattenström, said: "Our mission is to make investment in disruptive technologies accessible to all. The ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In a World First, Valour, the Swiss-based creator of investment Products that provide exposure to innovative technologies, has announced the launch of Bitcoin Zero, a Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange Traded Product (ETP) that comes with zero management fees. From today, Bitcoin Zero will begin trading on the Stockholm-based Nordic Growth Market stock Exchange. It will make investment in the World's best-known digital asset easier, more secure and more cost-effective than all other options. Valour Founder and Director, Johan Wattenström, said: "Our mission is to make investment in disruptive technologies accessible to all. The ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Valour LaunchesLa storia del bambino che ha camminato dalla Sicilia a Londra per riabbracciare la nonna è pure love Yahoo Finanza
Valour LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Valour Launches