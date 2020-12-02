Ridecell Secures $45 Million in Series C Financing Round (Di mercoledì 2 dicembre 2020) Round Led by Fort Ross Ventures to Support Company's Hyper Growth into Commercial Fleet Product Lines and New Geographies SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Ridecell Inc., the high-yield fleet platform for digital transformation chosen by the world's leading fleets, today announced it has secured $45 Million for its Series C Financing Round. The Round was led by new investor, Fort Ross Ventures, and includes new investor Solasta Ventures. Existing investors Activate Capital, DENSO, LG Technology Ventures, and Initialized Capital also participated in the Round. The Ridecell platform provides data insights and workflow automation for fleets, motor pools, and trucking and logistics companies. COVID-19 has raised consumer and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
