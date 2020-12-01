Eastman takes on global challenges through ambitious sustainability agenda (Di martedì 1 dicembre 2020) Materials innovator releases 2020 sustainability report and announces 2030 commitments KINGSPORT, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Eastman (NYSE:EMN) announced ambitious 2030 sustainability commitments Tuesday in tandem with the publication of its 2020 sustainability report. The report highlights the company's commitment to sustainable innovation and establishes goals to address three difficult, long-term and potentially devastating challenges that will affect our rapidly growing population: climate change, the plastic waste crisis and social inequities. "through process, systems and material innovations, we can create solutions that help to solve the climate and plastic waste crises while introducing products to market to care for an ever-growing population," said ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Eastman (NYSE:EMN) announced ambitious 2030 sustainability commitments Tuesday in tandem with the publication of its 2020 sustainability report. The report highlights the company's commitment to sustainable innovation and establishes goals to address three difficult, long-term and potentially devastating challenges that will affect our rapidly growing population: climate change, the plastic waste crisis and social inequities. "through process, systems and material innovations, we can create solutions that help to solve the climate and plastic waste crises while introducing products to market to care for an ever-growing population," said ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Eastman takesVerdini, pg Cassazione: "Richiesta annullamento con rinvio per 9 su 32 fatti bancarotta" Yahoo Finanza
Eastman takesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Eastman takes