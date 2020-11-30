Coronavirus, Cena di Natale : E' consigliato il tamponeHwang tornerà in SOULCALIBUR VIAPRILIA RS660 E' LA MOTO UFFICIALE DI MILAN GAMES WEEK-XAccount PSN bannati per la vendita della PlayStation Plus CollectionJUST DANCE 2021 CON LUNA PER CELEBRARE I NONNICome proteggere gli account di gioco dai cyberattacchiANNUNCIATO MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS 4GTA Online: ricompense triple in Scia mortale e Re della collinaFrancia, polizia pesta un nero. Esplode la polemicaMETRO EXODUS ARRIVERA’ SULLE CONSOLE NEXT-GEN

Quectel selects Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem for integration into BC660K-GL Module

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions today announced the integration of ...

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Quectel Wireless Solutions today announced the integration of the Qualcomm® 212 LTE IoT Modem from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. into Quectel's BC660K-GL high-performance LTE Cat NB2 narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Module. The Module, which is pending certification with leading global carriers, offers extremely low-power consumption and supports multiple frequency bands. Quectel's Module has an ultra-compact profile of 17.7 mm × 15.8 mm × 2.0 mm and, because the Module is designed to be compatible with Quectel's GSM/GPRS M66 Module and NB-IoT BC66 Module, it provides a flexible and ...
