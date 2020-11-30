Quectel selects Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem for integration into BC660K-GL Module

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 30 novembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/Wireless Solutions today announced theof the® 212 LTE IoTfromTechnologies, Inc.'s-GL high-performance LTE Cat NB2 narrowband IoT (NB-IoT). The, which is pending certification with leading global carriers, offers extremely low-power consumption and supports multiple frequency bands.'shas an ultra-compact profile of 17.7 mm × 15.8 mm × 2.0 mm and, because theis designed to be compatible with's GSM/GPRS M66and NB-IoT BC66, it provides a flexible and ...