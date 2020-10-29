The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope disponibile a ottobreThe Pathless per PS5 è in arrivo a DicembreMXGP 2020 RINVIATO - NUOVA DATA D’USCITATROPICO 6 IN ARRIVO SU NINTENDO SWITCHPrivacy del cellulare: Panda Security ti proteggereDRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS è disponibileSmart Four – strategico 3D da tavolo – arriva in EuropaL’evento festivo GWENT Saovine è iniziatoModa: quali modelli di reggiseno sono adatti alle varie occasioni?League of Legends: Wild Rift nuovo trailer

CE Mark Approval Granted to Precision Biomonitoring' s SARS-CoV-2 TRIPLELOCK™ Test

Shelf-stable, ready-to-use Testing plates compatible with COVID-19 Testing labs - Not intended for ...

zazoom
Commenta
CE Mark Approval Granted to Precision Biomonitoring's SARS-CoV-2 TRIPLELOCK™ Test (Di giovedì 29 ottobre 2020) Shelf-stable, ready-to-use Testing plates compatible with COVID-19 Testing labs - Not intended for UK-based media GUELPH, Canada and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Today, Precision Biomonitoring announced it has received CE Mark for its TRIPLELOCK&trade; SARS-CoV-2 Test in 96-Well Plate format. This Marking allows for the shelf-stable, ready-to-use, lyophilized Testing plates to be made available for immediate use in labs across Europe, where daily infection rates have been increasing rapidly over the past few weeks. The TRIPLELOCK&trade; 96-Well Plates are highly reliable, with 100% sensitivity and specificity with no cold-chain required, making them safe to ship and run at room ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mark Approval

CE Mark Approval Granted to Kantaro COVID-SeroKlir and COVID-SeroIndex Quantitative Antibody Test Kits  Padova News
CE Mark Approval Granted to Kantaro COVID-SeroKlir and COVID-SeroIndex Quantitative Antibody Test Kits
"COVID-SeroKlir and COVID-SeroIndex receiving CE mark approval is an important step in the global commercialization plan for these best-in-class quantitative antibody test kits," said Chuck Kummeth, ...
MIM Software Inc. Announces CE Mark Approval for Quantitative SPECT Reconstruction
CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced it has received CE Mark approval for its quantitative SPECT reconstruction ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mark Approval
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Mark Approval Mark Approval Granted Precision Biomonitoring