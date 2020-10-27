VIGANÒ: HOW THE VATICAN II SERVES THE NEW WORLD ORDER (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) ... the Encyclical Fratelli Tutti " also remains a message with a strong political value, because " we could say " it overturns the logic of the apocalypse that prevails today . It is the fundamentalist ... Leggi su marcotosatti
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VIGANÒ HOWSei giovani «diventano» missionari -Foto Stasera in Duomo la Celebrazione L'Eco di Bergamo
VIGANÒ HOWSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIGANÒ HOW