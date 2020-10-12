EdgeVerve unveils AssistEdge Discover 1 5 | to amplify Intelligent Automation with Process Insights

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) - Native AI engine delivers actionableto unlock hidden value from businesses BENGALURU, India, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, recently unveiled1.5. From non-intrusively capturing human-machine interactions to leveraging AI to create actionable1.5 will act as a powerful foundation to help organizations seeking to leveragey, driveandexcellence. Enterprises today are constantly focusing on being agile, hyper-productive, and resilient, ...