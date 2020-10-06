CGTN: Working on the train: Family inheritance in three generations (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) BEIJING, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/
CGTN recently published an article about the "Family of train workers"
three generations have chosen the same occupation - train maintenance. They witnessed the development of railway technology and the article shows their dreams on Qinghai-Tibet Railway. Read the original article: here "I'm continuing the dream of my father and grandfather," said Li Haifeng, a train inspector at the Xining Depot – the place where the trains on the Qinghai-Tibet Railway blew their first whistle. Thirty-one-year-old Li has been investigating and troubleshooting undetected faults in the facilities of each coach to ensure the safety of every train journey. He's been in this occupation for seven years so far, ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN WorkingCGTN: China calls for global green revolution in the post-COVID era
BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world struggles to revive the economy amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, China has called for global efforts to launch a green revolution and pledged ...
CGTN WorkingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Working