Crash Bandicoot 4, It’s About Time Recensione PS4 ProScaffali pieni di merce travolgono una commessa: Elane de Oliveira ...Massa-Carrara : il baby pit stop Nido di coccole donato ...PS5: silenziosa e meno grossa vista dal vivoE-commerce in Italia : ecco dove stare tranquilli, i migliori del 2020Covid-19 e influenza? La prevenzione è decisiva per stare tranquilliDl agosto 2020 : Proroga scadenze fisco Partite Iva9 Monkeys of Shaolin nuovo gameplaySono stato con lui undici anni! La confessione sull'amore di Gabriel ...Morti sul Lavoro e Covid-19 : incremento del 39% rispetto al 2019, ...

GAC Group Demonstrating its global competitiveness as it brings the latest technology to the Beijing Auto Show

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26th, the 2020 Beijing International ...

zazoom
Commenta
GAC Group Demonstrating its global competitiveness as it brings the latest technology to the Beijing Auto Show (Di lunedì 5 ottobre 2020) GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/

On September 26th, the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition kicked off as one of the few that had the go-ahead this year. At the event, GAC Group released a new generation of power technology "Mega Wave Power" and convertible coupe concept sports car "ENPULSE", taking the spotlight amongst industry and consumers. A brand-new power technology: "Mega Wave Power ", leading the world in the engine thermal efficiency In Bejing, GAC Group Showcased a new power technology: "Mega Wave Power", creating a new generation of powertrain products with more power, more agile response and lower fuel consumption. After 12 years of R&D, the "Mega Wave Power" has pioneered a complete power product ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GAC Group

Auto: Cina, GAC riprende le vendite ad agosto - Dalla Cina  ANSA Nuova Europa
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GAC Group
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : GAC Group Group Demonstrating global competitiveness brings