Power REIT Acquires Property for Cannabis Processing and Expansion of Existing Property in Highly Accretive Transactions (Di venerdì 18 settembre 2020) Old Bethpage, New York, Sept. 18, 2020, GLOBE NEWSWIRE, Power REIT, NYSE-AMEX: PW,, "Power REIT" or the "Trust", today announced that it has acquired a 3.0 acre Property in York County, Maine, the "505 Property", for $400,000 through a wholly owned subsidiary, "PropCo",. The Property is adjacent to a Property, ... Leggi su padovanews
