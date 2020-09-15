Che panorama! Mercedesz Henger prende il sole in slipBORDERLINE di Karol Diac e Bruce Blayne diventa anche un EPXbox svela la lineup di 150 titoli su Xbox Game Pass UltimateIl piccolo rincorre treno in partenza: poliziotto lo afferra e lo ...Mediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut 2Scuola: Contenti per ripartenza, ma permangono ombre e preoccupazioni Parcheggiare in relax per gustare meglio vita e portafogliCoronavirus, Silvio Berlusconi ha sconfitto anche il CovidScuola : bambino autistico rimandato a casa gravità inauditaOPPO lancia ColorOS 11, con Android 11

PwC commits to net zero by 2030 | globally

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PwC is making a worldwide science-based commitment to ...

zazoom
Commenta
PwC commits to net zero by 2030, globally (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) LONDON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Today, PwC is making a worldwide science-based commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. The commitment includes supporting our clients to reduce their emissions as well as reducing those from the PwC network's operations and suppliers. PwC commits to decarbonise its operations, including its travel footprint, and neutralise its remaining climate impact by investing in carbon removal projects. It will also engage its suppliers to tackle their climate impact. The PwC network ("the network") will work with its clients to support their efforts to make a net zero future a reality for all. In FY20 (July 2019-June 2020), PwC firms provided services to 84% of the Global Fortune 500 companies and more than 100,000 entrepreneurial and private businesses. It is ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : PwC commits

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PwC commits
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : PwC commits commits zero 2030 globally