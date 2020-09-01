NexWAFE strengthens management with new CEO (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) Dr. Davor Sutija joins the NexWAFE management team as CEO of the company. Dr. Stefan Reber will continue as CTO and Managing Director. FREIBURG, Germany, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/



NexWAFE today announced that Davor Sutija will join the company as CEO starting September 1st. Davor Sutija has extensive experience in leading technology companies and driving their global expansion. He is a veteran in silicon wafer production, having co-founded SiNor (now Norwegian Crystals), acquired by REC in 2004. As SVP at FAST, an enterprise search company, and as CEO at Thin Film Electronics, a global leader in printed electronics, he succeeded in creating shareholder value through the establishment of new markets and pioneering of groundbreaking technology products. "I am very pleased to announce Davor Sutija's appointment as CEO, as the company ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : NexWAFE strengthens