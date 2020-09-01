Gli Evolve Alba a Sanremo Rock 2020!Come scegliere al meglio un computer portatile economicoStava cercando si salvarlo : Vigile trasportato per 16 chilometri ...Uno schiaffo per chi ne ha davvero bisogno! Nel sacchetto abbandonato ...Valerio Pino parla del suo passato: Baci mozzafiato con Anna SafroncikLe noci Pecan potrebbero far parte della dieta sana?Tv LG oled e Nanocell 2020 con comando vocale di AlexaGTA Online: Los Santos settimana del Grand Prix di San AndreasI migliori videogiochi usciti durante il 2020Come investire 10.000 euro nel 2020? Analisi dei vantaggi e degli ...

NexWAFE strengthens management with new CEO

Dr. Davor Sutija joins the NexWAFE management team as CEO of the company. Dr. Stefan Reber will continue ...

Dr. Davor Sutija joins the NexWAFE management team as CEO of the company. Dr. Stefan Reber will continue as CTO and Managing Director. FREIBURG, Germany, Aug. 31, 2020

NexWAFE today announced that Davor Sutija will join the company as CEO starting September 1st. Davor Sutija has extensive experience in leading technology companies and driving their global expansion. He is a veteran in silicon wafer production, having co-founded SiNor (now Norwegian Crystals), acquired by REC in 2004. As SVP at FAST, an enterprise search company, and as CEO at Thin Film Electronics, a global leader in printed electronics, he succeeded in creating shareholder value through the establishment of new markets and pioneering of groundbreaking technology products. "I am very pleased to announce Davor Sutija's appointment as CEO, as the company ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

