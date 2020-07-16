Project xCloud in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate da settembre senza costi aggiuntivi (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020) Microsoft sta per aggiungere qualcosa di nuovo all'interno di Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, l'abbonamento che raggruppa Xbox Live Gold e Xbox Game Pass per console e PC, a partire da settembre: Project xCloud. Il prezzo di Xbox Game Pass Ultimate di 14,99 euro al mese non cambierà, parola di Microsoft.Project xCloud è la tecnologia di streaming basata su cloud di Microsoft che consente agli utenti di giocare ai titoli Xbox Game Pass su smartphone e dispositivi tablet. Microsoft ha annunciato Project xCloud ... Leggi su eurogamer

