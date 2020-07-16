Chi può coltivare la canapa e a cosa serve?Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...Sonia Bruganelli... La moglie di Paolo Bonolis si tuffa in mare con i ...COVID-19 : 9,4 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà ...Renato Pozzetto : A 80 anni ho nostalgia della vita, non del lavoro!

Project xCloud in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate da settembre senza costi aggiuntivi
Microsoft sta per aggiungere qualcosa di nuovo all'interno di Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, l'abbonamento che ...

Project xCloud in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate da settembre senza costi aggiuntivi (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020) Microsoft sta per aggiungere qualcosa di nuovo all'interno di Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, l'abbonamento che raggruppa Xbox Live Gold e Xbox Game Pass per console e PC, a partire da settembre: Project xCloud. Il prezzo di Xbox Game Pass Ultimate di 14,99 euro al mese non cambierà, parola di Microsoft.Project xCloud è la tecnologia di streaming basata su cloud di Microsoft che consente agli utenti di giocare ai titoli Xbox Game Pass su smartphone e dispositivi tablet.

Project xCloud sarà incluso in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allo stesso prezzo attuale (12,99 euro al mese). Google Stadia è nel mirino: la guerra dei servizi di videogiochi in streaming è appena iniziata?
Microsoft ha annunciato che, a partire da settembre, chi sarà sottoscritto all’Xbox Game Pass Ultimate potrà usufruire di Project xCloud. Il servizio di streaming della Casa di Redmond permetterà ai g ...
