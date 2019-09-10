Windows 10 October Update | disponibile la build 17763 737

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.678 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.678. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent devices from starting up or cause them to continue restarting if they are connected to a domain that is configured to use MIT Kerberos realms. Domain controllers and domain members are both affected. Addresses an issue with a Windows Server ...

