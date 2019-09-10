Che schianto! Sunny Cascella... la sorellina di Karina è bellissimaAddio al maestro Robert Frank! L' artista che ha cambiato la storia ...La principessa Charlotte a scuola è soprannominata Princess Warrior Irina Shayk e la vita da single nella Grande Mela Rinuncia a Disney World! Il piccolo Jermaine usa i risparmi di un ...Sbranata viva dai suoi cani nel giorno del compleanno di sua figliaRenato Zero contro le droghe : La follia è la mia alleata, ho perso ...Non è detto che una coppia funzioni... Stefano De Martino gela Belen ...Una crudeltà! Per non fallo abbaiare mette il collare elettrico al ...Orrore a Caserta! Cagnolino cosparso di acido muore dopo due giorni ...

Windows 10 October Update | disponibile la build 17763 737

Windows 10 October Update | disponibile la build 17763 737 Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 ...

Windows 10 October Update: disponibile la build 17763.737 (Di martedì 10 settembre 2019) Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.737. Changelog Provides protections against a new subclass of speculative execution side-channel vulnerabilities, known as Microarchitectural Data Sampling, for 32-Bit (x86) versions of Windows (CVE-2019-11091, CVE-2018-12126, CVE-2018-12127, CVE-2018-12130). Use the registry settings as described in the Windows Client and Windows Server articles. (These registry settings are enabled by default for Windows Client OS editions and Windows Server OS editions.) Security Updates to Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Cryptography, the Microsoft JET Database Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows ...
Windows 10 October 2018 Update è finalmente pronto per la distribuzione in volumi - HWfiles
Windows 10 October 2018 Update è finalmente pronto per la distribuzione in volumi  HWfiles

A circa sei mesi dal primo debutto di Windows 10 October 2018 Update nel canale pubblico, l'ultimo aggiornamento "major" del sistema operativo di Microsoft è ...


