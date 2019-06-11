I BTS hanno realizzato il commovente video di “Euphoria” dedicato a Jungkook

I BTS e Charli XCX hanno rilasciato la nuova canzone “Dream Glow” e i fan sono impazziti soprattutto per una cosa : Dalla colonna sonora BTS World The post I BTS e Charli XCX hanno rilasciato la nuova canzone “Dream Glow” e i fan sono impazziti soprattutto per una cosa appeared first on News Mtv Italia.

I BTS in concerto a Wembley : i fan hanno fatto loro una sorpresa che li ha commossi : Aww <3 The post I BTS in concerto a Wembley: i fan hanno fatto loro una sorpresa che li ha commossi appeared first on News Mtv Italia.

I fan dei BTS hanno difeso Namjoon e Jin dopo quello che è successo in una recente intervista : #NamjinBestDancers The post I fan dei BTS hanno difeso Namjoon e Jin dopo quello che è successo in una recente intervista appeared first on News Mtv Italia.

I BTS hanno omaggiato i Beatles durante l’esibizione di “Boy With Luv” al Late Show : Dai un'occhiata qui! The post I BTS hanno omaggiato i Beatles durante l’esibizione di “Boy With Luv” al Late Show appeared first on News Mtv Italia.

I BTS hanno iniziato alla grande il nuovo tour mondiale negli stadi : Ecco video e scaletta The post I BTS hanno iniziato alla grande il nuovo tour mondiale negli stadi appeared first on News Mtv Italia.

Ed Sheeran e Halsey hanno scritto degli appreciation post carinissimi per i BTS : <3 The post Ed Sheeran e Halsey hanno scritto degli appreciation post carinissimi per i BTS appeared first on News Mtv Italia.