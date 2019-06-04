Stay in The Light disponibile in Accesso Anticipato

gamerbrain

(Di martedì 4 giugno 2019) Da Reddit a NVIDIA Indie Spotin thedi Sunside Games,oggi in fase di, è un eccellente esempio del lavoro che gli sviluppatori indipendenti stanno facendo con il ray tracing. Cosa ci mostrain the? Illustra come gli sviluppatori possono essere creativi con il ray tracing, rendendolo una componente di gameplay di base. Illustra come il ray tracing può cambiare i giochi.in thegenera casualmente i dungeon che giochi. È difficile “illuminare” un livello che non esiste ancora. Illustra che il ray tracing è facile da implementare per gli sviluppatori, dato che per Sunside Games è un’operazione da un solo uomo e ha iniziato a lavorare sul gioco solo ad aprile dopo aver abilitato il ray tracing sulle GPU GeForce GTX. Mostra quanti sviluppatori ...

acmilan : ?? The Season Awards are just round the corner ?? Are you ready to vote for the best goal from the Rossonere? ?? ?? S… - Abbamuhammad703 : RT @acmilan: ?? The Season Awards are just round the corner ?? Are you ready to vote for the best goal from the Rossonere? ?? ?? Stanno per i… - yunus_inzaghi9 : RT @acmilan: ?? The Season Awards are just round the corner ?? Are you ready to vote for the best goal from the Rossonere? ?? ?? Stanno per i… -