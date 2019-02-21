WTCR | Max Verstappen in pista nel round in Olanda

motorinolimits

(Di giovedì 21 febbraio 2019) Formula One race winner Maxwill be on track when the– FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO heads to his native Netherlands later this season. The Red Bull star and national hero will be in action at the Jumbo Racing Days, driven by Max, which takes place at Circuit … L'articolo: MaxinnelinMotoriNoLimits Auto, F1, motori, turismo, stili di vita.