WTCR | Max Verstappen in pista nel round in Olanda

WTCR | Max Verstappen in pista nel round in Olanda Formula One race winner Max Verstappen will be on track when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented ...

WTCR: Max Verstappen in pista nel round in Olanda (Di giovedì 21 febbraio 2019) Formula One race winner Max Verstappen will be on track when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO heads to his native Netherlands later this season. The Red Bull star and national hero will be in action at the Jumbo Racing Days, driven by Max Verstappen, which takes place at Circuit … L'articolo WTCR: Max Verstappen in pista nel round in Olanda MotoriNoLimits Auto, F1, motori, turismo, stili di vita.

