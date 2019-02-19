Il ricordo di Chanel su Instagram | Karl Lagerfeld è stato in anticipo sui tempi

huffingtonpost

(Di martedì 19 febbraio 2019)ha dedico un post su, stilista e fotografo morto a 85 anni. Dal lungo post si può percepire l'importanza del lavoro dipere per tutto il mondo della moda: "Straordinario individuo creativo,ha reinventato i codici del marchio creati da Gabrielle: la giacca e l'abito, il tubino nero, i preziosi tweed, le scarpe bicolori, le borse trapuntate, le perle e la bigiotteria".Visualizza questo post suIt is with deep sadness that the House ofannounces the passing of, the Creative Director for theFashion House since 1983. An extraordinary creative individual,reinvented the brand's codes created by Gabrielle: thejacket and suit, the little black dress, the precious tweeds, the two-tone shoes, the quilted handbags, the pearls and costume ...