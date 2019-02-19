Il ricordo di Chanel su Instagram: "Karl Lagerfeld è stato in anticipo sui tempi. Abbiamo perso una grande mente creativa"" (Di martedì 19 febbraio 2019) Chanel ha dedico un post su Instagram a Karl Lagerfeld, stilista e fotografo morto a 85 anni. Dal lungo post si può percepire l'importanza del lavoro di Lagerfeld per Chanel e per tutto il mondo della moda: "Straordinario individuo creativo, Karl Lagerfeld ha reinventato i codici del marchio creati da Gabrielle Chanel: la giacca e l'abito Chanel, il tubino nero, i preziosi tweed, le scarpe bicolori, le borse trapuntate, le perle e la bigiotteria".
Visualizza questo post su InstagramIt is with deep sadness that the House of Chanel announces the passing of Karl Lagerfeld, the Creative Director for the Chanel Fashion House since 1983. An extraordinary creative individual, Karl Lagerfeld reinvented the brand's codes created by Gabrielle Chanel: the Chanel jacket and suit, the little black dress, the precious tweeds, the two-tone shoes, the quilted handbags, the pearls and costume ...
