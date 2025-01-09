BIGO Ads Partners with Unity LevelPlay to Drive Growth for App Developers
SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/
BIGO Ads SDK is now an approved bidding partner for Unity LevelPlay, a leading mediation platform. This collaboration brings together BIGO Ads' vast ad inventory and LevelPlay's massive traffic, empowering Developers to enhance their revenue potential and optimize their user experience.What benefits from integrating BIGO Ads?BIGO Ads provides a reliable and secure SDK that empowers Developers and advertisers to achieve sustainable Growth.For app Developers:For advertisers:What Our Partners Are SayingAshley Navon, Senior Director of Growth Partnerships, Unity"We're delighted to bring BIGO Ads into Unity LevelPlay. The addition of their global demand in our mediation will help boost the bids and ultimately the revenue for our Developers and publishers.
