(Adnkronos) - NANCHANG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire – 15 November 2024 - Recently, at the 8th ChinaExpo,'s paper-cutting,al Chinese medicine, ceramics, and othercrafts gained great attention from many media outlets and visitors.https://youtu.be/nYpz08oadds'sis rich and varied. These crafts and projects not only reflect the remarkable achievements ofpeople in opera, textile, ceramic production, folk culture, and other areas but also showcase the diversity and uniqueness ofculture.Ruichang paper-cutting is one of the national-levels. During festivals such as the Spring Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival, local residents will use ordinary red paper to cut out patterns of flowers, birds, insects, fish, and other designs, expressing their aspirations for a wonderful life.